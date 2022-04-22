NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.85.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.