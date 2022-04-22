NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 754,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

