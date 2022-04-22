NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.08. 469,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

