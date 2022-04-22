NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.19. NSK shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 999 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.41%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

