Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.
NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
