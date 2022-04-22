Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

