Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

