Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

