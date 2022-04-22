Oikos (OKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,921.00

Oikos (OKS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $14,921.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.21 or 0.07469571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.35 or 1.00028734 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

