OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $84.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $89.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 112,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,291. The company has a market cap of $942.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

