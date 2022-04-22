OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.12

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 3178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.
In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
