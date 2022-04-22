OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.12

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 3178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

