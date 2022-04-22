Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.89

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.89 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.95 ($0.14). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 570,201 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £19.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.26.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,505.33).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.