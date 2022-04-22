Oxen Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $784,269.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.97 or 0.07466867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00266464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.00807565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00665955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00089045 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00391437 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,006,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

