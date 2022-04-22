P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ PIII opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.