Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parsons stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,719. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

