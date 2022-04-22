PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $27.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.