PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of 446.45 and a beta of 0.35.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
