PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of 446.45 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

