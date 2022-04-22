Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.59. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.