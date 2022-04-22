Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 32,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,510,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

