Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. Pfizer has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

