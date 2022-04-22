PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

