Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Cap of $73.17 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $73.17 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.