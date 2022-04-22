Phantasma Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.81 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $85.81 million and $1.14 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.23 or 0.99992035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.