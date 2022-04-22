Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,693 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

LVS stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

