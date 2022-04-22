Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 20,159 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Camtek worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

