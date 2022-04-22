Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average is $222.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

