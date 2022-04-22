Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

