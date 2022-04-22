Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 420 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 199,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $201.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

