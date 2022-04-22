Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 74,584 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,584 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

