Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.