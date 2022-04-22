Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.36 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $903,844.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00012403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

