Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.95

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $16.25. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 356,408 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 33,345 shares of company stock worth $589,332 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

