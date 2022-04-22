Piper Sandler Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $47.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.
Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $38.51 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
