Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.26 on Monday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

