Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and traded as high as C$5.09. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 59,930 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLZ.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

