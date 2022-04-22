Po.et Trading Up 13.6% This Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Po.et has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $229,546.32 and $7.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

