Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

