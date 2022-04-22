Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,413.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $345,289.54 and $2,413.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.14 or 0.07460384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.16 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

