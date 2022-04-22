PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

