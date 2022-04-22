PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.51.

TSE PSK opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

