Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (PST)

Primas (PST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

