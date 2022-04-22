Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $113.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $113.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

