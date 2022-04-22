ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €13.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.75 ($19.09).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €11.65 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.69 ($10.42) and a one year high of €19.00 ($20.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.