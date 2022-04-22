Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

