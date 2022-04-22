Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

XM traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 55,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 211,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Qualtrics International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

