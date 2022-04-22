Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

