Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading Up 0.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $83.90. Approximately 18,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 57,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.