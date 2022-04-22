Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading Up 0.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $83.90. Approximately 18,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 57,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEP)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
