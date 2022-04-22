Raymond James Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$49.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. CSFB lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.61.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.18. The stock has a market cap of C$27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

