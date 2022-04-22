Raymond James Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$67.50 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.11.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$71.77 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.20.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,790.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

