Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,553.39 or 1.00114669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

