REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,819,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

